DUBLIN Dec 15 An increasing number of global
insurance groups are considering moving to Ireland and some may
chose it rather than Britain as the location for their European
headquarters, Ireland's central bank said on Thursday.
Ireland is one of a handful of European countries that may
benefit from companies moving business away from Britain after
its vote to leave the European Union and the central bank has
said it has seen a material increase in queries from financial
services firms.
"An increasing number of global insurance groups are
considering seeking a new authorisation in Ireland, particularly
to locate their headquarters for European business in Ireland
rather than the UK," the central bank said in its biannual
macro-financial review of the economy.
Insurers are reliant on so-called passporting rights to sell
insurance policies throughout the European Union and several
have said they will need to set up EU subsidiaries if Britain
loses access to the single market.
The Lloyd's of London insurance market, underwriters Hiscox
and Beazley, U.S. insurer AIG and motor
insurer Admiral have said they might shift operations
from London to centres like Dublin.
The central bank said Ireland may also be the preferred
location of some UK banks that choose to relocate within the EU
and may be a jurisdiction of choice for some UK funds that will
likely seek to re-domicile elsewhere in the EU.
It reiterated that owing to the economy's close trade ties
to Britain, Brexit will have a negative impact on employment,
output and incomes in Ireland, even though financial market
tensions have eased somewhat since the June 23 vote.
