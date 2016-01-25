LONDON Jan 25 A British exit from the European
Union would create serious difficulties for Northern Ireland,
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny warned on Monday.
Ireland has more to lose than other EU member if its larger
neighbour, a key trading partner, votes to leave the union at a
referendum due to be held by end-2017 and the Irish government
has been a vocal opponent of a British exit, or "Brexit".
Britain's only land border with the European Union is
between Northern Ireland and the Republic and Irish proponents
of Britain's EU membership have warned that an exit could damage
trade to the province and inflame political tensions if it leads
to more border controls.
Kenny, in London to meet British Prime Minister David
Cameron, told a news conference the referendum had become a
critical issue for Ireland but he believed all Britain's demands
for revised terms could be met.
"From our perspective it would create serious difficulties
for Northern Ireland and I don't want to see that happening,"
Kenny said.
