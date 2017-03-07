* Wider Image reut.rs/2lSevF5
By Clodagh Kilkoyne
WARRENPOINT, Northern Ireland, March 7 Mussel
fisherman Brian MacDonald shares many of the concerns about
Britain's divorce from the European Union that are felt by tens
of thousands of people who earn a living along the border
between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.
However the native of the Northern Irish harbour town of
Warrenpoint has an additional headache on top of the prospect of
tariffs and trade disruption - the waters in which he fishes are
the subject of a territorial row that stretches back decades.
Carlingford Lough - an estuary that forms part of the border
between the county of Down in British-run Northern Ireland and
Louth in EU member Ireland - is one of two waterways that
present particularly complex issues as Britain removes itself
from the EU over the next two years.
"No one can define who owns what. Neither of the two
governments have defined the border here and nobody can say
where is the North and where is the South," said MacDonald.
"It's two fiddlers playing two completely different tunes
and we're stuck in the middle and nobody wants to talk to us
about it."
Talks are ongoing between the Irish and British governments
relating to the jurisdiction of Carlingford Lough and the
unresolved ownership of Lough Foyle, which lies to the west
between Donegal and Londonderry, the Loughs Agency, a
cross-border body overseeing both areas, said in a statement.
Across the water from Warrenpoint in Greenore, fellow mussel
fisherman Brian Cunningham fears Brexit could lead to a doubling
up of paperwork such as trawler registrations and add costs that
would hurt the industry.
He said most boats based in Northern Ireland normally fish
off the coast in the Republic of Ireland.
"When Brexit comes, what's going to happen? We're going to
have to jump through hoops that by the time the paper work is
sorted out our mussels will be dead," he said.
"They are landed live, processed live and sold live to the
customer. It's a live animal, its no different than the cattle,
sheep or pig. So, it's going to be very, very difficult."
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny has said it is of "vital
national interest" that no physical barrier or customs controls
be put back on the border, winning initial EU backing. But the
fishermen of Carlingford Lough fear their long-standing concerns
will not be a big priority.
"It's vitally important to us that ... we have an equal
footing to try and make a living as we have done for numerous
years now," said MacDonald.
"But because we are not a big voice in the grand scheme of
things nobody wants to talk to us and that's it."
