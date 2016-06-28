DUBLIN, June 28 Irish Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said on Tuesday he was "quietly hopeful" the country will
not get a big shock from whatever setttlement Britain and the EU
reach in the wake of last week's vote to leave the bloc.
"So far the Irish economy has maintained its reputation
internationally and we're quietly hopeful we won't get a major
shock from the settlement," Noonan told reporters.
"If there are adverse consequences for Ireland, and there
well may be, it's medium term but the extent of them will depend
on what kind of settlement succeeds British membership and how
the negotiations between the UK and EU progress."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Stephen Addison)