ROME, June 20 Exports of Italian goods to
Britain could slump by up to 7 percent next year if Britons vote
to leave the European Union in a referendum on Thursday, Italian
export agency SACE said on Monday.
If Britain votes to leave, its government would have to
notify EU partners of an intention to do so before kicking off
two years of negotiations on the terms of an eventual divorce.
But SACE said Italian firms would start to feel the effects
of such a vote by next year, when exports would fall by 3-7
percent, equivalent to between 600 million and 1.7 billion euros
($1.92 billion).
Britain is Italy's fourth biggest export market. Italian
exports to Britain have risen for the past two years to be worth
22.5 billion euros in 2015, SACE said, adding that exports
should rise this year even in the event of a "Brexit" vote.
Machinery including pumps, lifting equipment and taps make
up almost 17 percent of Italy's annual exports to Britain and
would be hit hardest by a vote to leave.
Exports of vehicles would also take a big hit, according to
SACE, which said it based its calculations on a forecast that a
vote for Brexit would shave almost two percentage points off
projected real growth in Britain's national output next year.
Clothes and fabrics would take a smaller hit, while exports
of Italian food and drink would continue to rise, but at a
slightly slower rate, it said.
If Britain votes to stay, Italy expects to sell ever more to
customers there and for the value of exports to reach 28.4
billion euros by 2019, SACE said.
'Leave' campaigners say trade is in the interests of both
Britain and the EU and so will not suffer in the event of
Brexit. 'Remain' supporters, including Prime Minister David
Cameron and the Bank of England, warn of major economic
disruption if Britain votes to leave.
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Gareth Jones)