LONDON, July 12 The Italian banking system poses
an economic risk and some institutions may need to be
recapitalised, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on
Tuesday.
"There are likely to be required some form of
recapitalisation of some of those institutions," Carney told
lawmakers.
"There is a macroeconomic risk and the Italian authorities
are aware of it and are looking through to solutions to that."
He said the challenges in the Italian banking system were at
the "acute end of the spectrum" in Europe but that British
exposure to Italian banks was only modest.
