ROME, June 1 If Britain chooses to leave the European Union in this month's referendum it will create a "very serious problem" for the whole of the EU and other states may follow suit, Italy's economy minister said on Wednesday.

Pier Carlo Padoan also warned in a television interview about the negative consequences of a possible victory for U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The latest opinion polls point to a tight race between Britons who want to stay in the EU and those who want to leave ahead of the June 23 ballot.

"Brexit would be a very serious problem because it would throw Britain and the EU into uncertainty," Padoan told SkyTG24 in a television interview.

"There could also be political contagion and there could be the temptation for other countries to follow the same path," he added.

Padoan said Trump's rising prospects in the U.S. election "tells me that the United States also has a problem of populism, and we know that populist policies always end badly." (Reporting By Gavin Jones)