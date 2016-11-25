LONDON Nov 25 Britain's biggest carmarker
Jaguar Land Rover said it planned to build electric
cars in Britain, just two days after the government promised 390
million pounds ($484 million) of funding to support greener
technologies.
"We want to build our EVs (electric vehicles) in the West
Midlands, in the home of our design and engineering," Chief
Executive Ralf Speth told an industry meeting on Thursday
evening according to a spokeswoman.
Speth told Reuters in September it made sense to build
electric batteries and cars in Britain if the conditions,
including pilot testing and support from science, were right.
Any new production would be seen as a further boost to the
automotive sector following the Brexit vote after Japanese
carmaker Nissan said it would build two new models at
the country's biggest car plant.
Jaguar Land Rover wants half of its cars to be available in
an electric version by the end of the decade, after showcasing
its first electric car at the Los Angeles Auto Show earlier this
month.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)