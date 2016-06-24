(Attaches to additional alerts)
TOKYO, June 24 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Friday that he would firmly respond to currency
market movements if necessary to prevent "extremely nervous
moves" from continuing, while closely watching movements with a
sense of urgency.
Aso declined to comment when asked about the possibility of
coordinated intervention in the currency markets and whether
Japan had intervened to stem the yen's strength, after media
reports said Britain had voted to leave the European Union.
Japan's policymakers are worried a Brexit vote could boost
demand for the safe-haven yen and trigger an unwelcome rise in
the Japanese currency that would hurt Japan's exports.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Minami Funakoshi; Editing
by Chris Gallagher)