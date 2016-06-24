TOKYO, June 24 Japan's banks are bracing for a
potential rise in British peers' counterparty risks after
Britain voted to leave the European Union, banking industry
sources said, with the departure reportedly set to trigger a
downgrade in the country's top-notch credit rating.
Banks engaged in derivatives and other trades are exposed to
risks of counterparties failing to meet contractual obligations,
risks that grow if the counterparties' ratings are cut in moves
that increase borrowing costs.
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's said Britain's "AAA"
sovereign credit rating is "untenable" after the result of
Thursday's referendum, the Financial Times reported on Friday,
citing Moritz Kraemer, chief ratings officer for S&P. A
sovereign downgrade is usually accompanied by cuts in ratings at
that country's banks.
The S&P comment came as ratings agency peer Fitch said it
will review Britain's sovereign rating shortly, and that the
country's status as a major banking hub could be damaged as some
business lines shift to the E.U."
A senior official at Japan's Financial Services Agency - the
industry watchdog - said the banks are seriously studying
counterparty risks at Britain's banks. The person declined to be
named since he was not authorised to discuss the matter
publicly.
"We need to review contracts when they come due for
renewal," said a senior official at one of Japan's top three
banks, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to
discuss the matter publicly. "Otherwise, we might face bigger
risk assets and thus bigger capital must be set aside."
Officials said Japanese banks had been stocking enough
dollar and pound liquidity in days before the vote to weather
possible market turbulence were Britons to vote to leave the
E.U.
"There could be unexpected market moves, but we have taken
necessary measures," said a spokesman at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp, a core unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group,
Japan's third-biggest bank by assets.
Privately, senior officials at the top banks have expressed
concern that measures set in place might not prove sufficient
should major unexpected developments take place.
"If big fire breaks out, can the Bank of England and
European Central Bank really put it out?" said one executive at
one of the top banks, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Another senior banker said he was worried about the
potential impact on hedge funds and other non-banking financial
sector players.
"If liquidity troubles happen among them, we could face
something far bigger than the Lehman crisis," he said, referring
to the problems on Wall Street that triggered the 2008 global
financial crisis. The banker declined to be identified because
he was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
