TOKYO, June 23 Japan's financial regulator is
monitoring foreign currency liquidity among the country's banks
and brokerages ahead of Britain's closely-run referendum on
European Union membership, sources familiar with the matter said
on Thursday.
The Financial Services Agency has checked whether financial
institutions have raised necessary amounts of sterling
and the euro for their daily operations, the sources
said, who declined to be named because they were not authorised
to speak to the media.
The regulator is wary of potential difficulties in raising
sterling and euro should market volatility increase after
Thursday's referendum, but does not have strong concerns about
possible depletion of U.S. dollar supplies, the sources
said.
Voting in the referendum begins at 0600 GMT on Thursday June
23. The official result is due some time after 0600 GMT on
Friday, but partial results and turnout figures will be
announced much earlier.
