BRIEF-Moody's says Medicaid pressures state budgets with or without federal policy changes
* Moody's says Medicaid pressures state budgets with or without federal policy changes
TOKYO, June 24 The Bank of Japan is taking steps to remain in close contact with other central banks, Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said he told a meeting of cabinet ministers on Friday after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Nakaso, who was speaking to reporters after the meeting, declined to comment on whether the central bank will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the "Brexit" aftermath.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Moody's says Medicaid pressures state budgets with or without federal policy changes
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Anthony Scaramucci was soaking up plenty of love this week at his high-profile hedge fund conference even as his political ambitions remained in limbo.