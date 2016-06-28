LONDON, June 28 There will be medium- and
long-term opportunities from Britain's vote to leave the
European Union, including for the auto industry, business
minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.
"Because of last week's decision of course there are some
short term challenges for businesses but we must also remember
there are medium-term and long-term opportunities for business
as well, and that includes the auto industry," Javid told
parliament during a regular question session.
He also said that Britain should start "embracing" the
opportunities provided by Brexit, or Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
"Free trade agreements with many more countries is just one
of those, Australia I think is an excellent example, it is
exactly the thing we should be working on," he said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)