LONDON British Conservative lawmaker Sajid Javid was removed from his position as business secretary by new Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday, taking up a less prominent role leading the department responsible for local government.

Javid, previously seen as a rising star and potential future party leader or finance minister, was appointed Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government by May as she assembled her senior team after taking office on Wednesday.

