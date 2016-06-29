LONDON, June 29 Business minister Sajid Javid, who is seeking to become the country's next finance minister, said he was focused on securing uninhibited access to European markets for British car exports in EU divorce talks after last week's vote to leave the bloc.

"Top of my list will be securing tariff-free access to markets that are so important to Britain's automotive industry," Javid told an automotive conference in London on Wednesday.

Javid, who is backing Stephen Crabb to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron, has said medium and long-term opportunities will arise from Brexit including for the auto industry. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)