LONDON, July 5 Sales growth at British retailer
John Lewis's department store chain slowed in the
week to July 2 - the week following Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
As the only British retailer to publish weekly sales data it
provides the most up-to-date snapshot of shopping behaviour
after the June 23 referendum, though the data is clouded by the
impact of the summer sale and year-on-year weather comparisons.
The employee-owned John Lewis Partnership owns Britain's
biggest department store chain as well as the upmarket Waitrose
supermarket chain.
The firm said on Tuesday that its department store sales in
the last week were up 2.1 percent on a year ago at 90.8 million
pounds ($119.3 million), having increased 7.3 percent in the
previous week when it started its summer sale a week earlier
than last year.
"Summer Clearance continued to attract customers into John
Lewis (department store) shops and the cooler weather also
played its part, with last week competing with 35C temperatures
during the same week in 2015," the firm said, making no mention
of the referendum result in its brief commentary.
Waitrose sales fell 2.8 percent on a year ago over the week,
having been down 0.7 percent in the previous week.
John Lewis said a year on year decrease was expected at
Waitrose as the equivalent week was one of the sunniest of 2015
and was also a time of significant national marketing
activity.
A survey published on Thursday showed confidence among
British consumers fell sharply in the days after the referendum.
The YouGov/CEBR Consumer Confidence Index, which measures
people's economic sentiment on a daily basis, slumped to its
lowest level since May 2013, when Britain's economy was just
starting to emerge from its post-financial crisis sluggishness.
While Britain's FTSE 100 index of blue chip stocks
has recovered from its post-Brexit slump, given a bias to
overseas earners, UK-focused stocks such as general retailers
are still significantly down, reflecting the possible impact of
the current economic and political uncertainty on consumer
confidence and spending.
John Lewis gave the following sales figures for the latest
week compared with a year earlier:
Week to July 2 22 weeks to July 2
Total sales -0.8 pct 3.4 pct
Dept stores 2.1 pct 5.3 pct
Food stores -2.8 pct 2.3 pct
($1 = 0.7614 pounds)
