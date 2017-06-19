LUXEMBOURG, June 19 British Foreign Minister
Boris Johnson said Brexit talks set to begin on Monday should
aim to prepare the ground for a "deep and special partnership"
that London wants with the European Union.
"The most important thing I think now is for us to look to
the horizon ... think about the future, and think about the new
partnership, the deep and special partnership that we want to
build with our friends," Johnson told reporters ahead of a
meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
Brexit Secretary David Davis starts negotiations in Brussels
later on Monday that will set the terms on which Britain leaves
the EU and determine its relationship with the continent for
generations to come.
(Reporting by Robin Emmot; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel;
Editing by Gareth Jones)