NEW YORK, July 22 British Foreign Secretary
Boris Johnson said on Friday he expects the U.K. to win the
right for its financial firms to sell services across European
Union member states following Britain's exit from the bloc.
U.K. voters chose to secede from the European Union in a
national referendum last month. Now, Britain will need to
negotiate a new relationship with the EU once the government
triggers Article 50, the formal start of divorce talks.
Appointed last week to the newly formed Conservative Party
government of Prime Minister Theresa May, Johnson was in New
York for his first visit to the United Nations and to court U.S.
business and investment interests rattled by the referendum
outcome.
