NEW YORK, July 22 British Foreign Secretary
Boris Johnson said on Friday he expects the UK to retain the
right for its financial firms to sell services across European
Union member states after Britain's exit from the bloc.
Johnson, speaking to reporters in New York and the United
Nations headquarters, also said Britain has been approached by
several countries interested in trade deals after UK voters
chose last month in a referendum to secede from the European
Union.
The British government needs to negotiate a new relationship
with the EU once London triggers Article 50, the formal start of
divorce talks, which could take a year or longer. One main
concern that remains is whether Britain's financial services
sector will keep its so-called "passporting" rights, and when
asked if he believed that would be maintained, Johnson said: "I
do. I do."
Passporting is a lynchpin feature of the EU's single market,
especially for banks, as it allows firms to provide services to
clients across the EU. The loss of it for UK-based firms could
cripple London's standing as a global financial center.
"There are two reasons for optimism about London," Johnson
said.
First, London offers the deepest pools of liquidity, talent
and skill for the capital-formation needs of businesses across
Europe, he said. "In the European time zone, London is the place
to do it. That will continue."
Second, an open relationship for goods and services is
essential given the depth of trading between Britain and the
continent, he said. "It's very much in the interest of both
parties to keep those flows going."
Johnson said he had "no doubt" that a balance between
overall access to the single European market and freedom of
movement can be struck.
"I've been very encouraged by the conversations I've had
with other European colleagues over the last week or so whether
in Brussels or here in the United States," Johnson said at the
United Nations.
He said fast progress would be in the economic interest both
of Britain and of the EU.
"The faster we get on and do it the better."
BEYOND EUROPE
On the issue of non-EU trade relationships, Johnson said
that in the weeks since the vote, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia
and India had all made contact about trade deals.
Appointed last week to the newly formed Conservative Party
government of Prime Minister Theresa May, Johnson was making his
first visit to the United States as foreign secretary, including
a stop at the United Nations and a meeting with chief executives
of multinational businesses.
Johnson told reporters that he had received reassurances
from those companies, including banks, drug makers and
manufacturers, that Britain remained "very much part" of their
global business footprint, although they expressed concern over
the uncertainty ahead over how the UK government negotiates its
separation from the EU.
Nonetheless, Johnson said: "They regard this as an
opportunity for the UK If we get this right, this can be a
fantastic thing."
A growing number of U.S. companies are broadly conceding
that the so-called "Brexit" could weigh on profits.
Even before the referendum, the prospect of a Brexit outcome
was a sufficient threat to the economic outlook to prompt U.S.
Federal Reserve monetary policy makers to forestall a possible
interest rate increase at their mid-June meeting.
The dollar has strengthened by more than 4 percent against a
basket of major trading partner currencies in the four
weeks since the referendum. The British pound has shed
more than 12 percent of its value against the dollar, while the
euro has dropped around 3.7 percent.
