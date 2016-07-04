LONDON, July 4 Former London Mayor Boris Johnson
has given his backing to junior minister Andrea Leadsom in the
Conservative Party leadership contest, according to media
reports, including from the Press Association.
Johnson, a leading Brexit campaigner, ruled out making his
own bid to replace David Cameron as Conservative leader as
Britain's Prime Minister last Thursday.
His decision not to stand came after Justice Secretary
Michael Gove, a fellow "Leave" campaigner, said he would be a
candidate. Gove had previously said he would back Johnson.
Leadsom and Gove are competing against interior minister
Theresa May, work and pensions minister Stephen Crabb and former
defence minister Liam Fox for the position.
(Writing by James Davey, editing by Larry King)