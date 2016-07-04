(Adds Johnson statement, background)
LONDON, July 4 Former London Mayor and leading
Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson on Monday gave his backing to
junior minister Andrea Leadsom to be the next leader of the
Conservative Party and British prime minister.
Leadsom, 53, second-favourite in the race to succeed David
Cameron as PM, was also prominent figure in the campaign to
leave the European Union, which Britons backed in a June 23
referendum.
"Andrea Leadsom offers the zap, the drive, and the
determination essential for the next leader of this country,"
Johnson said in a statement.
"She has specialised in the EU question...and will be
therefore well-placed to help forge a great post-Brexit future
for Britain and Europe," he said.
Johnson had been considered one of the favourites to replace
Cameron but ruled out a bid last week after Justice Secretary
Michael Gove, who had been widely expected to back him for the
top job, unexpectedly announced his own candidacy.
Gove said he had changed his mind about his Brexit campaign
colleague, as he did not think Johnson could provide leadership.
Theresa May, a Conservative party stalwart who has run the
law-and-order portfolio in the cabinet for six years, is the
favourite to succeed Cameron despite having campaigned to remain
in the EU.
The other leadership contenders are work and pensions
minister Stephen Crabb and former defence minister Liam Fox.
A first round of voting by Conservative lawmakers will be
held on Tuesday.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Larry King and Toby
Chopra)