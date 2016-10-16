(Adds Johnson, Sturgeon comments)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Oct 15 Boris Johnson, who campaigned
prominently for Britain to leave the European Union ahead of a
June referendum, argued in favour of remaining in the bloc in an
unpublished newspaper column two days before backing Brexit,
according to a newspaper report.
Former London mayor Johnson, who became foreign affairs
minister in the new government that took office after the
referendum, wrote columns both for and against Brexit to clarify
his thoughts on the issue, the Sunday Times reported.
The report said his "remain" column argued that Britain
should be intimately engaged with the EU, warned of an economic
shock if it left, and suggested British financial contributions
to the EU were a small price to pay for single market access.
These points all contradict arguments that Johnson made on
the campaign trail, and has continued to make.
Johnson said he wrote the "semi-parodic" article backing
Britain's continued membership of the EU to help confirm his
belief that the country was better off leaving.
"It is perfectly true that back in February I was wrestling
with (the question) like I think a lot of people in this
country," Johnson told Sky News, adding that he penned the
pro-EU article after writing "a long piece which came down
overwhelmingly in favour of leaving".
"I set them side by side and it was blindingly obvious what
the right thing to do was, and I think the people made the right
decision. They voted very substantially to leave the European
Union and that is what we're going to do."
The Sunday Times published excerpts from the column, written
in February, in a front-page article released late on Saturday.
"This is a market on our doorstep, ready for further
exploitation by British firms. The membership fee seems rather
small for all that access. Why are we so determined to turn our
back on it?" he wrote, according to the article.
During the campaign, Johnson travelled around Britain on a
bus emblazoned with a slogan suggesting that Britain was sending
350 million pounds ($435 million) a week to the EU - a figure
rejected as inaccurate by experts - and the money would be
better spent on the National Health Service.
'COMPLETE BALONEY'
Before becoming foreign secretary, Johnson was better known
for many years for his comic talent, colourful language and
dishevelled hair than for his attention to policy detail.
The son of a senior EU official who spent part of his
childhood in Brussels, Johnson first made his name as a
newspaper correspondent there in the early 1990s, where he wrote
numerous articles denouncing European regulations.
People who knew him at that time have said that Johnson's
eurosceptic beliefs were not as deeply rooted as he made out,
and his Brexit stance was at least partly motivated by personal
ambition and political calculation.
Those accusations were again aired on Sunday, with
Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, telling Sky that his
calculation on backing Brexit was "based not on the merits of
that argument but probably what he thought was best for his own
political advancement".
Popular thanks to his charm and eccentricity, Johnson had
been expected to put himself forward to succeed David Cameron as
prime minister in the event of a vote for Brexit. Cameron had
led the "remain" campaign and announced his resignation the day
after the referendum.
Johnson decided against that after Michael Gove, a Cabinet
minister and close ally on the Brexit campaign trail, betrayed
him at the 11th hour by announcing he was standing instead.
Theresa May eventually took the top job, Gove was sacked
from government, and Johnson entered the gilded halls of the
Foreign Office - an appointment by May that caused consternation
in some European capitals.
After he said it was "complete baloney" to suggest there was
a link between the EU's principle of free movement and access to
its single market, he was slapped down by French and German
ministers who suggested they could send him a copy of the
relevant treaty or explain the point to him in English.
($1 = 0.8042 pound)
