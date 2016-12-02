(Adds quotes, writes through)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON Dec 2 Britain will not play a bit-part
on the world stage following its exit from the European Union
and must help prevent the emergence of a more brutal world
order, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday.
Making his first major foreign policy speech, Johnson, known
for his gaffe-prone and often-outlandish persona, said the June
23 Brexit vote did not mean Britain was turning in on itself.
"The world is not now in good shape. Indeed it is more
dangerous and volatile than for several decades," he said.
"We have the cult of the strong man, we have democracy in
retreat, we have an arc of instability across the Middle East
... Is it our answer to cower and put our heads under the
pillow? Emphatically not," he added in a speech at think-tank
Chatham House.
"We need to redouble our resolve to defend and preserve the
best of the rules-based international order," he said. "If we
fail then we risk reverting to an older and more brutal system
where the strong are free to bully or devour the weak."
Britain, he said, was a global player.
"We are not some bit-part or spear-carrier on the world
stage. We are a protagonist - a global Britain running a truly
global foreign policy."
Johnson said Britain would not block attempts by the EU to
forge a common defence policy. Defence minister Michael Fallon
has said he would stop the creation of an EU army while Britain
remained in the bloc as it would undermine NATO.
"There is a conversation going on now about the EU's desire
to build a common security and defence policy, new architecture
for that," he said. "If they want to do that fine ... We are not
there to block or to impede further steps towards EU
integration."
Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said the government
did not agree with the idea of an EU defence force and that any
EU defence policy should complement rather than duplicate NATO.
Britain's commitment to fulfil its NATO obligations is
"unbreakable", Johnson said, adding that U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump was right to point out that the alliance should not
rely so heavily on one country's defence spending.
He also said he would seek to "stress some of the positives"
of the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump railed against during his
election campaign, to the new U.S. administration.
