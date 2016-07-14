LONDON, July 14 British Foreign Secretary Boris
Johnson said on Thursday that although Britain had voted to
leave the European Union it could play an even greater role in
Europe, a view he said was shared by the United States.
"There's a massive difference between leaving the EU and our
relations with Europe which if anything I think are going to be
intensified," Johnson, who was appointed to his post on
Wednesday, told reporters.
"I was very pleased to receive a phone call from Secretary
(John) Kerry of the United States who totally agreed with that
analysis. His view was that post-Brexit and after the
negotiations what he really wants to see ... was more Britain
abroad, a greater global profile."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)