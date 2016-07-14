LONDON, July 14 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday that although Britain had voted to leave the European Union it could play an even greater role in Europe, a view he said was shared by the United States.

"There's a massive difference between leaving the EU and our relations with Europe which if anything I think are going to be intensified," Johnson, who was appointed to his post on Wednesday, told reporters.

"I was very pleased to receive a phone call from Secretary (John) Kerry of the United States who totally agreed with that analysis. His view was that post-Brexit and after the negotiations what he really wants to see ... was more Britain abroad, a greater global profile."