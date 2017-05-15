DUBLIN May 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co has
agreed to purchase a building in Dublin with room for 1,000
staff to give it flexibility to keep serving clients across the
European Union after Britain leaves the European Union.
Real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson said
in a statement it had agreed to sell a 130,000 square foot
building at the Capital Dock development in Dublin's docklands
area to the U.S. investment bank.
"This new building gives us room to grow and some
flexibility within the European Union," senior country officer
for J.P. Morgan in Ireland Carin Bryans said in the statement.
Dublin has been competing with cities such as Paris and
Frankfurt to attract financial services firms who will need to
maintain bases within the European Union once Britain leaves the
bloc.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)