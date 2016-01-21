LONDON Jan 21 JPMorgan, the biggest
U.S. bank by assets, is preparing to make a donation to a group
campaigning to keep Britain in the European Union, Sky News
reported on Thursday.
Rival investment bank Goldman Sachs has already
agreed to donate a "substantial six-figure sum" to the pro-EU
group 'Britain Stronger in Europe', a source told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Sky said JPMorgan was planning to contribute "hundreds of
thousands of pounds" to the group over the coming days.
The Wall Street bank declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters.
Several banks have said Britain should remain within the EU
because a British exit could harm London's place as a global
financial centre.
Prime Minister David Cameron is renegotiating the terms of
Britain's membership of the 28-member bloc and is hoping to
clinch a deal at an EU summit in February, paving the way for a
referendum which could take place as soon as June.
