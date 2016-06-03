By Anjuli Davies
| LONDON, June 3
LONDON, June 3 The head of U.S. bank JPMorgan
Chase told British staff on Friday a decision by Britain
to leave the European Union could mean "fewer" jobs with the
bank there and more jobs in Europe.
"A vote to leave would be a terrible deal for the British
economy," Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said, speaking alongside
finance minister George Osborne in Bournemouth, where the bank
employs 4,000 out of 16,000 staff based in Britain.
"So if the UK leaves the EU, we may have no choice but to
reorganise our business model here. Brexit could mean fewer
JPMorgan jobs in the UK and more jobs in Europe."
Campaigners seeking to win a vote for Britain to remain in
the EU in this month's referendum have said London's financial
sector could lose out if the world's fifth-biggest economy
leaves the EU, with concerns that Britain's role as a global
financial hub and major trading centre for the euro could be
under threat if it gives up its membership.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said some big
financial firms might move their business out of Britain if the
country did not secure the same kind of access it currently has
to the EU.
"One realistic outcome is that we lose the ability to
passport our banking and trading services into Europe," said
Dimon.
"But our clients will still need us to trade within what
will then be the EU. If that's what the rules say, we will need
to do what works."
The five largest U.S. banks employ 40,000 people in London,
more than in the rest of Europe combined, taking advantage of
the EU "passporting" regime that allows them to offer services
across the bloc out of their British hubs.
A vote to leave would be particularly difficult for U.S.
investment banks since most run the bulk of their European
trading operations out of London offices, and some could even
give up parts of their business in the bloc altogether, Reuters
reported in May. [ID: nL5N18942O]
JPMorgan alongside Wall Street rivals Morgan Stanley, Citi
and Goldman Sachs have donated six-figure sums to the campaign
for the country to stay in the EU.
Dimon said in April that years of economic uncertainty would
be the "best case" outcome from a decision by Britain to leave
the European Union, in his annual letter to
shareholders.
JPMorgan is the largest private sector employer in the south
coast town of Bournemouth, where it operates a hub for
technology, operations and client services and supporting
processing activities.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)