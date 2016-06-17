BRIEF-Saudi Public Transport secures 125 mln riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
LONDON, June 17 JPMorgan said on Friday it saw a lead for the "Out" campaign in Britain's European Union referendum, according to an analysis of opinion polls.
"Our attempt to clean up the polls for methodological issues suggests a lead for leave in the 3-5 percent range at the time of writing," researchers said in a note.
"The swing toward leave appears to have accelerated as we moved into the period when we would expect status quo bias to show," they added, while warning that it was "now unlikely" that polls would offer clear guidance on the outcome.
MILAN, May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said. Striking an accord "is a matter of days," the official, Fabrizio Pagani, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.