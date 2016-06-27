LONDON, June 27 JPMorgan said that until Britain
invokes formal divorce proceedings from the European Union, it
is unlikely to get much beyond a sketch of the exit talks to
come and could come under pressure to resolve its exit.
"Leave campaigners have suggested there needs to be informal
talks before the Article 50 request is made - our best guess is
that these talks will occur but will not go beyond offering a
sketch of the multi-year process that is to follow," JPMorgan
said in a research note.
"There is a chance of a protracted stand-off as the UK
demands talks begin without the 'two year' clock ticking, while
the EU refuses," it said, adding that its best guess was that
Article 50 would be invoked by early next year at the latest.
"Given the likelihood that uncertainty will be weighing on
UK growth, the pressure to be making progress to a resolution of
this issue is likely to force the UK's hand," JPMorgan said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)