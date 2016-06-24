BERLIN, June 24 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said he wanted to begin negotiating
Britain's departure from the European Union, and there was no
reason to wait until October, when British Prime Minister David
Cameron has said he will resign.
"Britons decided yesterday that they want to leave the
European Union, so it doesn't make any sense to wait until
October to try to negotiate the terms of their departure,"
Juncker said in an interview with Germany's ARD television
station. "I would like to get started immediately."
Juncker said the EU would pursue a "reasonable approach" in
negotiating the separation. "It's not an amicable divorce, but
it was not exactly a tight love affair anyway," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Heavens)