BRUSSELS European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will speak by telephone to Theresa May on Friday morning at the British prime minister's request, a spokesman for the Commission said.

He declined during a news conference to comment on Thursday's London court ruling that the government must consult the British parliament before launching formal talks on Britain leaving the European Union.

The court ruling could affect May's pledge to Brussels to start Brexit negotiations by March. Asked about that timetable, the spokesman declined comment but noted that the 27 other EU member states have urged London to start the talks soon.

