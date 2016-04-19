STRASBOURG, April 19 Growing euroscepticism in
the EU is partly due to too much interference from Brussels in
ordinary people's lives, which needs to be toned down, the head
of the European Commission said on Tuesday.
In comments likely to resonate in Britain as it gears up for
a June referendum on whether to stay in the bloc, Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker said more powers should rest with
the capitals rather than central EU institutions.
Asked by British conservative lawmaker Nigel Evans what he
planned to do about growing euroscepticism, Juncker said: "I
think that one of the reasons why European citizens are stepping
away from the European project is due to the fact that we are
interfering in too many domains of their private lives.
In many of those areas, individual states were "better
placed to take action and to pass through legislation."
For that reason, Brussels was passing far fewer new pieces
of legislation than under previous presidents, Juncker said.
He was speaking after Dutch voters, in a swipe at their
government as well as the EU, rejected closer ties with Ukraine
earlier this month, having also voted against a proposed EU
constitution in 2005.
"I made it clear back in 2006 that the European project was
running out of steam, there was disappointment. I don't think
the situation has fundamentally changed, on the contrary,"
Juncker told the parliamentary assembly of the Council of
Europe.
"Yes it's right we are not very popular when we plead the
case for Europe. You are no longer respected in your country if
you insist that in the necessity of supra-national bodies."
Voters in EU's newer eastern member states including Poland
and Hungary have also in recent years elected governments that
are more critical of the EU.
But Juncker also said more close cooperation was needed
between the 28 states to tackle joint challenges, including the
migration crisis and security threats, and he has strongly
advocated for Britain to stay in the EU.
"We were wrong in overregulating and interfering too much in
the daily lives of our fellow citizens... But we would also be
wrong if we insufficiently respected the principle of
solidarity."
