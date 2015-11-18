* European Commission President say Brexit "will not happen"
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Nov 18 The European Union will have to
review its framework to allow some countries to do everything
together and others to be less involved, the president of the
European Commission said on Wednesday.
His comments came as London and its European partners thrash
out reforms Britain wants in the EU, before the country holds a
referendum on whether it will remain a member or leave - a
so-called Brexit.
Speaking at a conference in Brussels, Juncker declared
"Brexit will not happen". But he added that the EU should
reconsider its organisation to make sure members may share
policies at different speeds, if they wish.
"I think that, eventually, it will no longer be possible
that 33, 34 or 35 states will proceed with the same speed and
the same momentum in the same direction," Juncker said.
His comments mark a clear departure from the line of the
previous EU executive, led by Jose Manuel Barroso. Barroso
opposed allowing a split within the EU and creating core and
non-core EU countries - a two-speed Europe.
The EU now has 28 members. It is in negotiations to accept
all the Balkan countries not already members and Turkey in the
long term.
Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland already apply
most of the EU legislation, even though they are not members of
the European Union, because it makes cooperation and trade with
the large neighbour easier.
Of the 28 EU countries, 19 share the euro currency and more
laws and procedures than non-euro zone members. They have a
banking union with a single bank supervisor, a bank resolution
fund and a European deposit guarantee scheme.
Euro zone countries also have a bailout fund, must
coordinate their budget policies more than others. In time, they
may create a euro zone finance minister with a separate budget,
and possibly some joint unemployment policies.
Under current legalisation, all countries that join the EU
must also eventually adopt the euro. Britain and Denmark are the
only two countries that have a permanent opt-out from that rule.
"One day we should rethink the European architecture with a
group of countries that will do things, all things, together and
others who will position themselves in an orbit different from
the core," Juncker said, a move that is likely to be interpreted
positively in London.
British Prime Minister David Cameron called for financial
and economic safeguards for countries outside the euro zone and
for Britain to be excluded from the principle of "ever closer
union".
In a less encouraging note for Britain, Juncker also said
the Commission is planning to present in the first six months of
2016 a proposal on "common, minimum social rights to be applied
in all member states".
Britain is trying to obtain further exemptions on EU welfare
rules. Juncker said that the EU executive, which he leads, "is
reviewing all social directives to see how we can amend or
complete them".
