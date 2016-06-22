BRUSSELS, June 22 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that there would be no
changes to a package of measures that EU governments agreed with
Britain in February aimed at keeping London in the 28-nation
bloc.
"British policymakers and British voters have to know that
there will be no kind of renegotiation," Juncker said of the
deal on Feb. 20 that gave Britain an explicit exemption from the
founding goal of "ever closer union", offered concessions on the
welfare rights of migrant workers and safeguards for the City of
London financial centre.
"We have concluded a deal with the prime minister. He got
the maximum he could receive and we gave the maximum we could
give. So there will be no renegotiation, not on the agreement we
found in February, nor as far as any kind of treaty negotiations
are concerned," Juncker said.
