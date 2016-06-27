U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts during a news conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Philp Hammond in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, in central London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's decision to leave the European Union has changed its global standing rather than diminished it, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday, but he added he will "regret" Britain's absence in U.S.-EU negotiations.

"Do I agree that Britain's role has somehow been diminished? No. I think it's been changed," Kerry said in London, speaking alongside British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.

"That doesn't mean we won't miss that voice within the context of the EU as a change. I personally will regret that Britain is not going to be at that table when there is an U.S.-EU dialogue."

"But I have no doubt that Britain is going to be weighing in with us, critically involved with us on every single issue."

