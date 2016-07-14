PARIS, July 14 U.S Secretary of State John Kerry
on Thursday congratulated Boris Johnson on his appointment as
Britain's new foreign minister and urged a sensible approach to
Britain's exit from the European Union.
"The Secretary stressed US support for a sensible and
measured approach to the Brexit process and offered to stay
engaged as the UK government develops its plans," State
Department spokesman John Kirby said.
The pair also agreed that the special relationship between
the United States and Britain was as essential as ever and that
they would work closely together as NATO allies on a range of
challenges ahead.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; writing by Costas Pitas in
London; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)