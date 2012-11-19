LONDON Nov 19 Opposition Labour leader Ed
Miliband vowed on Monday he would not let Britain sleepwalk
towards exit from the European Union.
"Increasingly we see euroscepticism on the rise among the
British public - we see cabinet ministers in this government
openly calling for Britain to leave," Miliband told a meeting of
business leaders.
"We see our partners in Europe deeply concerned because they
think Britain is heading for the departure lounge."
He added: "For those of us like me, who care passionately
about our place in European Union, we cannot remain silent.
"I will not let Britain sleepwalk towards exit from the
European Union."