LONDON, June 27 Three lawmakers from Britain's opposition Labour Party resigned in protest from leader Jeremy Corbyn's team on Monday, adding to the eleven senior figures who quit on Sunday in the aftermath of the country's decision to leave the European Union.

Corbyn has resisted pressure to quit over what critics say was his lacklustre effort to keep Britain inside the EU, saying on Sunday that he would stand again in any leadership election triggered by the party revolt.

"(I) do not believe the Labour Party under your leadership is, or will ever be, in good enough shape to go to the public in an election and ask to serve them in government," said Anna Turley, the party's spokeswoman on civil issues, in her resignation letter posted on twitter.

Turley was joined in her resignation from Corbyn's team by one of the party's foreign affairs team, Diana Johnson, and armed forces spokesman Toby Perkins.

An aide to Corbyn's policy team, lawmaker Stephen Kinnock, also said he was resigning from his role. All four will remain elected lawmakers. (Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)