LONDON, June 27 Three lawmakers from Britain's
opposition Labour Party resigned in protest from leader Jeremy
Corbyn's team on Monday, adding to the eleven senior figures who
quit on Sunday in the aftermath of the country's decision to
leave the European Union.
Corbyn has resisted pressure to quit over what critics say
was his lacklustre effort to keep Britain inside the EU, saying
on Sunday that he would stand again in any leadership election
triggered by the party revolt.
"(I) do not believe the Labour Party under your leadership
is, or will ever be, in good enough shape to go to the public in
an election and ask to serve them in government," said Anna
Turley, the party's spokeswoman on civil issues, in her
resignation letter posted on twitter.
Turley was joined in her resignation from Corbyn's team by
one of the party's foreign affairs team, Diana Johnson, and
armed forces spokesman Toby Perkins.
An aide to Corbyn's policy team, lawmaker Stephen Kinnock,
also said he was resigning from his role. All four will remain
elected lawmakers.
