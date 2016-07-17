Japan's Abe: Japan had phone calls with South Korea, U.S. on North Korea
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.
LONDON Owen Smith, one of three candidates vying to lead Britain's opposition Labour Party, said on Sunday Britons should not accept that the country is firmly on track to leave the European Union.
"We need to negotiate right now, I don't think we should accept that we are on a definite path out," Owen told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.
"We need to make sure that people are satisfied now - we trusted people rightly to make a decision, we can trust them again in 18 months time to check whether it is absolutely what they wanted."
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Costas Pitas)
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.