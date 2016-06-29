LONDON, June 29 Britain's deeply divided
opposition Labour Party seems to be heading for a contested
leadership election with its leader Jeremy Corbyn refusing to
resign, the party's deputy leader Tom Watson said on Wednesday.
Corbyn is popular with the party's membership but Labour
lawmakers passed a motion of no-confidence in him this week
after what they saw as his lacklustre performance in the EU
referendum campaign this month, which ended with Britons voting
to leave the bloc.
"It's a great tragedy," Watson told the BBC. "He does have a
members' mandate but those members who joined the political
party know that you also need a parliamentary mandate if you are
to form a government."
Asked whether he had told Corbyn to resign, Watson said:
"I'm afraid Jeremy was not willing to discuss that with me so
I'm assuming he remains in office."
"It looks like the Labour Party is heading for some form of
contested election," he said, adding "I won't run."
(Reporting by Stephen Addison, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)