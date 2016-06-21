LONDON, June 21 Landmarks across Britain were lit up on Tuesday night with Union Jack colours and projections of the "Vote Remain" message as campaigning for Thursday's referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union entered its final day.

The vote will shape the future of Europe and polls have indicated that British public opinion is so divided that the outcome is too close to call.

The major landmarks illuminated included the Tate Modern art gallery in London, Edinburgh Castle and the Bull Ring commercial area in Birmingham.

The illumination was organised by Britain Stronger in Europe, the official "Remain" campaign.

