* Cameron to step down on Wednesday
* Theresa May to succeed him as UK prime minister
* Angela Eagle challenges for leadership of Labour Party
* Merkel says British EU exit won't be easy
* Hollande launches pro-EU tour
* EU vote hits British morale
* Lawyers say parliament, not referendum, must decide
LONDON, July 11 Britain's June 23 referendum
decision to leave the European Union has had far-reaching
consequences for the world's economy, businesses, investors and
politics. Following are the main developments:
TODAY
May to replace Cameron Wednesday as pro-Brexit rival quits UK PM
race
BREAKINGVIEWS-Theresa May certainty eases political crisis
UK lawmaker Eagle launches challenge to Corbyn to lead Labour
Party
Germany's Merkel says talks with Britain on EU exit won't be
easy
France's Hollande launches EU tour to promote bloc after Brexit
vote
Pentagon's chief arms buyer says Brexit should not fundamentally
alter US-UK ties
Article 50 does not require parliamentary approval-UK minister
Cameron says UK must stay close to the EU after Brexit
EU vote hits households and business morale, London hurt most,
various surveys show
Brexit vote was advisory so UK parliament must decide, lawyers
tell prime minister
British PM candidate Leadsom apologies to rival over motherhood
row
Hungary's Orban says euro, EU single market at risk
UK's finance minister urges U.S. investors to stick with Britain
outside EU
IMPORTANT DATES AHEAD:
- July 14: First Bank of England policy meeting after vote
- July 21: European Central Bank policy meeting
- Aug 4: Bank of England policy meeting, economic forecasts
- Sept 16: Informal EU summit in Bratislava
- Sept 25-28: UK Labour Party conference
- October TBA: Italian constitutional reform referendum
- Oct 2: Re-run of Austrian presidential election
- Oct 2-5: UK Conservative Party conference
- Oct 13-15: Scottish National Party conference
- Oct 20,21: Formal EU summit in Brussels
REGULAR ITEMS:
- Global Markets
- Currency reports
- Brexit Factbox:
PREVIOUS
- July 10
Merkel expects new British PM to launch formal EU exit talks and
warns London against trying to "cherry pick" policies
UK's Corbyn says expects to be on ballot as Labour heads for
bitter leadership contest
- July 9
Would-be British PM sparks row with remarks on rival's
childlessness
- July 8
Don't give UK a generous Brexit deal, EU voters say
British police say hate crimes have surged in run up to and
since Brexit vote, up 42 percent
Polls show German support for Chancellor Angela Merkel surges
after Brexit vote
Britain nominates Julian King, ambassador to France, to replace
Jonathan Hill who resigned as British member of European
Commission
Moody's says South Africa is most vulnerable in sub-Sahara
region to Brexit shock
UK defence-procurement minister says defence ministry is
"well-hedged" on currency
Brexit prompts biggest drop in UK consumer morale in five years
John Lewis, largest UK department store, says post-Brexit
currency shift 'a big issue'. It imports about two-thirds of
what it sells, one third is purchased in dollars
U.S. President Barack Obama says Brexit should not weaken NATO
- July 7
Theresa May and Andrea Leadsom chosen as candidates to be
Conservative Party leader and hence next UK prime minister
Marks & Spencer says consumer confidence waned in the
run-up to EU referendum but too early to judge the implications
of vote
Standard & Poor's cuts bank rating outlooks but stops short of
downgrading them, including HSBC, Barclays,
Lloyds and Santander
Four U.S. investment banks promise British finance minister
George Osborne they would try to help London keep its top spot
as a financial centre, but give no commitment on jobs
Germany's chambers of commerce lower their sights for exports to
Britain, forecasting a darkening trade outlook as impact of
Brexit seeps into the euro zone economy
Political turmoil caused by Britain's vote could knock demand
for air transport this year, the director general of airport
association ACI Europe says
