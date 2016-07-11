* Cameron to step down on Wednesday * Theresa May to succeed him as UK prime minister * Angela Eagle challenges for leadership of Labour Party * Merkel says British EU exit won't be easy * Hollande launches pro-EU tour * EU vote hits British morale * Lawyers say parliament, not referendum, must decide * Graphic on Brexit impact here LONDON, July 11 Britain's June 23 referendum decision to leave the European Union has had far-reaching consequences for the world's economy, businesses, investors and politics. Following are the main developments: TODAY May to replace Cameron Wednesday as pro-Brexit rival quits UK PM race BREAKINGVIEWS-Theresa May certainty eases political crisis UK lawmaker Eagle launches challenge to Corbyn to lead Labour Party Germany's Merkel says talks with Britain on EU exit won't be easy France's Hollande launches EU tour to promote bloc after Brexit vote Pentagon's chief arms buyer says Brexit should not fundamentally alter US-UK ties Article 50 does not require parliamentary approval-UK minister Cameron says UK must stay close to the EU after Brexit EU vote hits households and business morale, London hurt most, various surveys show Brexit vote was advisory so UK parliament must decide, lawyers tell prime minister British PM candidate Leadsom apologies to rival over motherhood row Hungary's Orban says euro, EU single market at risk UK's finance minister urges U.S. investors to stick with Britain outside EU IMPORTANT DATES AHEAD: - July 14: First Bank of England policy meeting after vote - July 21: European Central Bank policy meeting - Aug 4: Bank of England policy meeting, economic forecasts - Sept 16: Informal EU summit in Bratislava - Sept 25-28: UK Labour Party conference - October TBA: Italian constitutional reform referendum - Oct 2: Re-run of Austrian presidential election - Oct 2-5: UK Conservative Party conference - Oct 13-15: Scottish National Party conference - Oct 20,21: Formal EU summit in Brussels REGULAR ITEMS: - Global Markets - Currency reports - Brexit Factbox: PREVIOUS - July 10 Merkel expects new British PM to launch formal EU exit talks and warns London against trying to "cherry pick" policies UK's Corbyn says expects to be on ballot as Labour heads for bitter leadership contest - July 9 Would-be British PM sparks row with remarks on rival's childlessness - July 8 Don't give UK a generous Brexit deal, EU voters say British police say hate crimes have surged in run up to and since Brexit vote, up 42 percent Polls show German support for Chancellor Angela Merkel surges after Brexit vote Britain nominates Julian King, ambassador to France, to replace Jonathan Hill who resigned as British member of European Commission Moody's says South Africa is most vulnerable in sub-Sahara region to Brexit shock UK defence-procurement minister says defence ministry is "well-hedged" on currency Brexit prompts biggest drop in UK consumer morale in five years John Lewis, largest UK department store, says post-Brexit currency shift 'a big issue'. It imports about two-thirds of what it sells, one third is purchased in dollars U.S. President Barack Obama says Brexit should not weaken NATO - July 7 Theresa May and Andrea Leadsom chosen as candidates to be Conservative Party leader and hence next UK prime minister Marks & Spencer says consumer confidence waned in the run-up to EU referendum but too early to judge the implications of vote Standard & Poor's cuts bank rating outlooks but stops short of downgrading them, including HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and Santander Four U.S. investment banks promise British finance minister George Osborne they would try to help London keep its top spot as a financial centre, but give no commitment on jobs Germany's chambers of commerce lower their sights for exports to Britain, forecasting a darkening trade outlook as impact of Brexit seeps into the euro zone economy Political turmoil caused by Britain's vote could knock demand for air transport this year, the director general of airport association ACI Europe says (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Robin Pomeroy)