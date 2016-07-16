* Graphic on Brexit impact here
LONDON, July 16 Britain's June 23 referendum
decision to leave the European Union has had far-reaching
consequences for the world's economy, businesses, investors and
politics. Following are the main developments:
Signs of Brexit stress:
1) Global funds tracker EPFR - says the value of UK funds'
assets under management has dropped by more than $40 billion, or
8.2 percent, in the three weeks since the Brexit vote.
Four-fifths of it was because of currency depreciation.
2) British construction output fell sharply in May during
the run-up to the EU vote. The Office for National Statistics
says construction output, which makes up 6 percent of the
economy, fell 2.1 percent in May compared with April.
3) Slovakia's finance ministry reckons Brexit will cut
Slovak economic growth by 0.1-0.2 percentage points this year
and by up to 0.3 percentage points next year. Britain is
Slovakia's seventh biggest trade partner, with cars making up
almost half of its exports.
4) Berwin Leighton Paisner, 84-year-old City of London law
firm, has frozen pay and bonuses until November because of
Brexit uncertainty. It specialises in commercial real estate.
IMPORTANT DATES AHEAD:
- July 21: European Central Bank policy meeting
- Aug. 4: Bank of England policy meeting, economic forecasts
- Sept. 16: Informal EU summit in Bratislava
- Sept. 25-28: UK Labour Party conference
- October TBA: Italian constitutional reform referendum
- Oct. 2: Re-run of Austrian presidential election
- Oct. 2-5: UK Conservative Party conference
- Oct. 13-15: Scottish National Party conference
- Oct. 20-21: Formal EU summit in Brussels
PREVIOUS
July 15
Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking to assuage Scots fears
about being dragged out of EU by the English voters. She says
she will not invoke Article 50 to start divorce until a "UK
approach" had been agreed.
But she and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon are
clearly not on same page. May says the Scots have had their vote
on independence already and said 'no'; Sturgeon says it is
inconceivable that a British PM could block as Scottish
referendum if the Scottish parliament approves one.
July 14
Prime Minister Theresa May tells EU Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker Britain will not rush into Brexit
negotiations, telling him by phone that London "would need some
time to prepare" for talks she hoped would be "constructive and
positive".
President Barack Obama calls May and reiterates the U.S.
position is "not just protecting but deepening the special
relationship" with Britain. She tells him Britain will remain a
key partner on issues such as counter-terrorism and security.
May continues to surprise with her cabinet appointments.
Greg Clark is appointed to an expanded business portfolio -
Ministry for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
Other shifts: Chris Grayling, May's campaign chief who had
been pegged for a major post, gets Transport. Jeremy Hunt stays
on at Health, despite early expectations he would not. Former
May challenger Andrea Leadsom gets Environment, Fisheries and
Rural Affairs where she will explain to farmers where their EU
money has gone.
Secretary of State John Kerry congratulates his new
counterpart, Boris Johnson, but asks for a "sensible and
measured" approach to Brexit.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault eschews diplomatic
niceties, telling a radio station that during the referendum
campaign, the pro-Brexit Johnson "lied a lot to the British
people and now it is he who has his back against the wall."
Johnson tells reporters Ayrault sent him a "charming letter
... saying how much he looked forward to working together and to
deepening Anglo-French cooperation."
He says Kerry told him during a phone call that the United
States wants "more Britain abroad, a greater global profile".
"There's a massive difference between leaving the EU and our
relations with Europe, which if anything I think are going to be
intensified," Johnson says.
Bank of England shocks markets by keeping interest rates on
hold. Sterling jumps to $1.348. BoE said it will probably cut in
August.
Signs emerging of Brexit stress:
1) Thomson Reuters/IPSOS index shows British consumer
confidence slumped to its lowest level since 2014 following the
vote 49.4 in July vs June's 51.2.
2) London-based online money transfer business Azimo tells
Reuters it is considering switching its headquarters to mainland
Europe because of Brexit.
Women at the top table. As well as Amber Rudd as Home
secretary and Theresa May herself, new top cabinet members
include Justine Greening (Education) and Elizabeth Truss
(Justice.)
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is making
soothing comments towards Britain. He says he will speak on the
telephone with new Chancellor of the Exchequor Philip Hammond
and he reckons Hammond's desire that London's financial
institutions have access to EU market is "reasonable".
Philip Hammond makes his first comments. Suggests that he
may be less aggressive on the UK budget deficit. Also says
Britain will come out of the EU single market but work on new
trading deal as partner.
(Written and compiled by Jeremy Gaunt)