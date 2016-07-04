(Adds detail, quotes)
LONDON, July 4 Talks over Britain's departure
from the EU should be as short as possible to avoid prolonged
uncertainty, prime ministerial candidate Andrea Leadsom said on
Monday as she launched her leadership bid.
Setting out her stall as the "Leave" alternative to
frontrunner Theresa May, Leadsom said it was in the interests of
EU countries to do a tariff-free trade deal with Britain,
without the UK having to allow continued free movement of
people.
"Democratically elected European parliaments will take
pragmatic decisions about what's in their interest and they will
choose to give tariff-free access to the UK," she added.
"That will not be, I don't think, a bargaining chip around
free movement."
Leadsom, 53, second-favourite in the race to succeed David
Cameron, was a leading figure in the campaign to leave the EU.
Her position differs from May, who backed the "Remain" campaign
and believes Article 50, which starts the formal process of EU
withdrawal, might not be invoked until next year.
Leadsom has said she will trigger Article 50 as quickly as
possible if she wins.
"I intend to keep the negotiations as short as possible,"
she told reporters on Monday. "Neither we, nor our European
friends, need prolonged uncertainty and not everything needs to
be negotiated before Article 50 is triggered, and the exit
process is concluded."
She said she would guarantee the rights of EU nationals
living in Britain, something that May has not done.
Leadsom, a former energy minister and Economic Secretary to
the Treasury, joined other candidates in ruling out a new
general election following the leadership contest.
She also said she would keep the United Kingdom together
despite calls in pro-EU Scotland for a second independence
referendum after last month's EU vote.
Conservative lawmakers will gradually whittle down the five
contenders to just two, starting on Tuesday, before grassroots
party members vote in early September to decide the winner.
