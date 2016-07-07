(Adds immigration comments, context)

By William James

LONDON, July 7 Andrea Leadsom, one of three candidates vying to be Britain's next prime minister, said her top priority would be to guarantee tariff-free trade with the European Union after Britons voted to quit the bloc.

Speaking as lawmakers in her Conservative Party prepare to choose which two candidates will make the final run-off to replace Prime Minister David Cameron, Leadsom also said that predictions of economic chaos had been disproved.

"Trade must be our top priority: continued free trade with the EU. Continued free trade with those countries we have agreements with as a current member of the EU," she told a crowd of enthusiastic supporters in a speech in London on Thursday.

Leadsom, a former financial sector worker, was one of the most ardent campaigners for Britain to leave the EU ahead of the June 23 referendum which delivered the Brexit vote.

She came second in the first round of voting by Conservative lawmakers, with interior minister Theresa May leading the field. The second round of voting is later on Thursday.

In her speech, Leadsom said Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was right last week when he said Britain could handle change. She did not mention that Carney had also said the economic outlook had deteriorated.

Her comment on Thursday contrasted with her tone during the referendum campaign when she dismissed Bank of England analysis on the potential negative consequences of Brexit as "this big institutional ganging-up on the poor British voter".

Leadsom said the key job of the new prime minister would be to ensure the continued success of the British economy.

"Already, we can see that the forecasts of a disaster for sterling, for equities, and for interest rates, have not been proven correct," she said.

She touched upon one of the emerging issues of the leadership contest by pledging to allow all migrants currently living in Britain to stay in the country - something the front-runner, May, has resisted doing.

Leadsom said she supported fair but controlled immigration, adding that those who wished to travel and study in Europe after Brexit would be free to do so.

However, she gave no details as to how this could be achieved while also scrapping EU freedom of movement rules to which Britain is currently subject, which is also one of her stated aims.

Leadsom, a junior energy minister, sought to emphasise her credentials as the candidate from outside the political establishment, setting herself apart from rivals Michael Gove and May - both of whom have held senior positions in government for several years.

"She's someone fresh, and she's upholding the principle of us leaving the European Union," said Vic Jackson, a semi-retired Leadsom supporter who joined around 150 others to march along the bank of the River Thames towards parliament in support of her bid.

"The other candidates, I don't really trust them... you don't want to drift back to the old days. It's hope - hope over fear." (Additional reporting and writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)