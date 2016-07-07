(Adds immigration comments, context)
By William James
LONDON, July 7 Andrea Leadsom, one of three
candidates vying to be Britain's next prime minister, said her
top priority would be to guarantee tariff-free trade with the
European Union after Britons voted to quit the bloc.
Speaking as lawmakers in her Conservative Party prepare to
choose which two candidates will make the final run-off to
replace Prime Minister David Cameron, Leadsom also said that
predictions of economic chaos had been disproved.
"Trade must be our top priority: continued free trade with
the EU. Continued free trade with those countries we have
agreements with as a current member of the EU," she told a crowd
of enthusiastic supporters in a speech in London on Thursday.
Leadsom, a former financial sector worker, was one of the
most ardent campaigners for Britain to leave the EU ahead of the
June 23 referendum which delivered the Brexit vote.
She came second in the first round of voting by Conservative
lawmakers, with interior minister Theresa May leading the field.
The second round of voting is later on Thursday.
In her speech, Leadsom said Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney was right last week when he said Britain could handle
change. She did not mention that Carney had also said the
economic outlook had deteriorated.
Her comment on Thursday contrasted with her tone during the
referendum campaign when she dismissed Bank of England analysis
on the potential negative consequences of Brexit as "this big
institutional ganging-up on the poor British voter".
Leadsom said the key job of the new prime minister would be
to ensure the continued success of the British economy.
"Already, we can see that the forecasts of a disaster for
sterling, for equities, and for interest rates, have not been
proven correct," she said.
She touched upon one of the emerging issues of the
leadership contest by pledging to allow all migrants currently
living in Britain to stay in the country - something the
front-runner, May, has resisted doing.
Leadsom said she supported fair but controlled immigration,
adding that those who wished to travel and study in Europe after
Brexit would be free to do so.
However, she gave no details as to how this could be
achieved while also scrapping EU freedom of movement rules to
which Britain is currently subject, which is also one of her
stated aims.
Leadsom, a junior energy minister, sought to emphasise her
credentials as the candidate from outside the political
establishment, setting herself apart from rivals Michael Gove
and May - both of whom have held senior positions in government
for several years.
"She's someone fresh, and she's upholding the principle of
us leaving the European Union," said Vic Jackson, a semi-retired
Leadsom supporter who joined around 150 others to march along
the bank of the River Thames towards parliament in support of
her bid.
"The other candidates, I don't really trust them... you
don't want to drift back to the old days. It's hope - hope over
fear."
(Additional reporting and writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing
by Stephen Addison)