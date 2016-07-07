LONDON, July 7 Andrea Leadsom, one of three
candidates vying to be Britain's next prime minister, said her
top priority would be to guarantee tariff-free trade with the
European Union after Britons voted to quit the bloc.
"Trade must be our top priority: Continued free trade with
the EU. Continued free trade with those countries we have
agreements with as a current member of the EU," she told
supporters in a speech on Thursday.
Leadsom, who came second in the first round of voting in the
race to replace Prime Minister David Cameron, also said Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney was right last week when he said
Britain can handle change.
