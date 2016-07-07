LONDON, July 7 Andrea Leadsom, one of three candidates vying to be Britain's next prime minister, said her top priority would be to guarantee tariff-free trade with the European Union after Britons voted to quit the bloc.

"Trade must be our top priority: Continued free trade with the EU. Continued free trade with those countries we have agreements with as a current member of the EU," she told supporters in a speech on Thursday.

Leadsom, who came second in the first round of voting in the race to replace Prime Minister David Cameron, also said Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was right last week when he said Britain can handle change.