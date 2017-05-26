DUBLIN May 26 British insurer Legal & General
will move some of its investment management operations
to Ireland as part of its strategy to ensure it can continue to
serve its customers after Brexit, it said on Friday.
In a win for Dublin's campaign to attract firms in the wake
of Brexit, L&G's asset management division, Legal & General
Investment Management (LGIM), will move the operations subject
to regulatory approval.
It said it foresaw no impact on operations and staff in
other LGIM locations. LGIM is one of the biggest investors in
the UK stock market.
"This is yet another very important signal to the market
that financial services companies can come to Ireland quickly
and service their European customers, with minimum disruption to
their business," Martin Shanahan, the head of the Irish state
agency that attracts foreign investment, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)