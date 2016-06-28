* Solvency II ratio 156 pct, down 3 points
* Balance sheet hit at 200 mln pounds - source
* Sees strong cash generation, shares up 8 pct
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, June 28 Legal & General's
balance sheet has proven resilient following Britain's decision
to leave the EU partly because the British insurer trimmed its
exposure to riskier assets before the vote, it said on Tuesday.
Shares in insurers were among the hardest hit after the
referendum result, with investors concerned crucial capital
buffers would take a pounding from the slide in value of
equities, credit and other assets.
Legal & General (L&G) said its solvency II capital ratio - a
measure of how much extra money it has to act as a cushion
should markets fall - was 156 percent at the close on Monday,
down just 3 percentage points due to the market volatility.
Shares in L&G were up 8.7 percent at 0747 GMT, among the top
gainers in a 2.2 percent stronger blue-chip FTSE 100,
albeit still some 30 percent below their pre-vote level.
"In summary, a resilient trading statement, a robust balance
and solvency position and a materially undervalued stock," said
Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan, who has a "buy"
recommendation on L&G stock.
A ratio of 100 percent means insurers have enough capital to
cover underwriting, investment and operational risks, so
anything above gives them more leeway to cope with any major
market fallout.
A source close to L&G said the drop in the solvency ratio to
156 percent equated to a balance sheet hit of some 200 million
pounds ($266.5 million).
The ratio was 169 percent at the end of 2015 but the insurer
had already reduced that by about 10 percentage points after
paying out cash in the form of a dividend and funding the
purchase of rival Aegon's UK annuity portfolio this year.
"Overall, our Solvency II balance sheet has demonstrated its
resilience to market volatility, including that caused to date
by the EU Referendum outcome," the company said in a statement.
Ahead of the vote, L&G sold some sub-investment grade
credit, reduced its exposure to European banks' subordinated
debt and hedged some of its equity market exposure, it said.
The insurer said it expected group operational cash
generation to climb about 5 percent in the first half to around
655 million pounds and net cash generation to rise some 15
percent to about 720 million pounds.
L&G said it had not taken any action as a result of the
downgrade of UK's sovereign debt rating by Moody's, Standard &
Poor's and Fitch as it had already treated the debt as AA rated
in its Solvency II modelling.
($1 = 0.7504 pounds)
