LONDON, June 24 The city of Liverpoool in northwest England voted less strongly than expected to remain in the European Union at Thursday's membership referendum.

Official figures showed 58 percent of voters in Liverpool, one of the largest 15 voting areas by population, backed Remain. That was below a prediction of 65.6 percent in analysis published by J.P. Morgan. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)