By Sinead Cruise and Andrew MacAskill
LONDON, June 28 The chief executives of Lloyds
Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland moved
to reassure thousands of workers that their state-backed
companies would weather the turmoil sparked by Britain's
decision to quit the European Union.
In separate memos sent to staff on Tuesday, Lloyds CEO
Antonio Horta Osorio and RBS CEO Ross McEwan thanked staff for
executing contingency plans effectively in the wake of Friday's
historic result and for keeping focus on customers while
sterling, stock and bond markets plummeted.
But RBS boss McEwan warned staff that Britain's decision to
leave the EU has caused a range of economic uncertainties "in
the short, medium and long term". RBS said on Friday it had no
current plans to change where or how it operated following the
vote. .
The lenders -- both part-owned by the UK government since
taxpayer bailouts in 2008 - saw their stock prices plunge in the
two trading days following Friday's result, as investors rattled
by talk of a deep recession and a string of earnings downgrades
dumped bank stocks in droves.
"We did what we do best on Friday," Horta Osorio said in the
memo.
"We had robust plans in place for either outcome, and I have
been immensely proud of everyone who ensured that they were
delivered smoothly," he said.
Horta Osorio, who is Portuguese and has led the bank since
2011, said the bank's low-risk lending approach and historic
brands had put Britain's biggest mortgage lender in a position
of strength "to weather turbulence in our sector and the wider
market".
McEwan, a New Zealander, noted that the result had rippled
beyond markets and into "everyday exchanges between colleagues,
friends and family" but called on RBS employees to remember how
diversity was a major contributor to the bank's success.
"As someone born outside the UK, I see one of this country's
biggest strengths as its openness to the rest of the world, and
the people of it. As a major employer and backer of the economy
we have a duty to ensure that we reflect that," he said.
STAKE SALES
While both executives claimed the fundamental strengths of
their banks were unaffected by the vote, prospects of swift
return to full private ownership have taken a significant knock.
Sources close to Britain's government say it has shelved
plans to sell stakes in both banks for the rest of the year
because market volatility has made it too difficult to judge
whether disposals represent fair value for taxpayers.
The Treasury had planned to further reduce its exposure to
the banks it took over during the financial crisis, by raising 9
billion pounds via sales of stock to fund managers and a
discounted offer to the public.
"It is going to take quite a while for us to understand the
implications for the banks before we could even consider
starting to sell," one of the sources said.
Lloyds shares, which have fallen more than 25 percent since
the beginning of the year, rebounded 6.7 percent to trade at
54.7 pence at 1400 GMT, almost 20 pence off the government's
so-called break-even price.
RBS shares, which have fallen by more than 27 percent in the
three days since the Brexit decision, gained 3 percent by 1400
GMT.
